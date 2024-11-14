Fans are deep-frying rapper DDG for some questionable statements on his social media account Thursday.

The rapper and ex-boyfriend of Hollywood starlet Halle Bailey told his 1.2 million followers on X that it is a burden shouldering the hate for being a rich, attractive man and attentive father who is famous.

Fans check DDG for being high on himself

“Know your worth, but glazing yourself like this is cringe-worthy bruh,” one person said in the comments section of his X post.

Another person told DDG to stop whining. “Be quiet. Go make some more music,” while a third told him to go somewhere else and cry about rich people’s problems. “Turn off ya phone and cry … we struggling.”

“A man wouldn’t complain bout the hate and judgment, just so you know,” said a fifth person.

Another said it’s not his looks or money but his behavior that attracts scrutiny. “No one hates you for these reasons tho. They hate on all the corny stuff you do.”

One person was brutal: “Just rap better bro. Fix ur aura. And stop being lame. you also grew up on the internet you know how this s— go. tough love n—a.”

Other fans support DDG for what he was trying to say

“They gone find something to hate on no matter what you do. The more successful you get, the more they gone try to rip you to shreds. F— em,” said one fan.

A second supporter added that “You’re always going to be hated, real ones do.”