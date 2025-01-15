Who’s bringing back Yamiche Alcindor to cover White House?

Yamiche Alcindor, a prominent journalist known for her incisive reporting, has announced her return to the White House beat as the White House correspondent for NBC News. This exciting development comes as Donald Trump embarks on his second term in office. Alcindor made the announcement via her social media on Jan. 13, 2025, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity and inviting her followers to engage in the journalistic process.

A journey back to the White House

Previously, Alcindor served as a correspondent for PBS NewsHour during Trump’s first term, where she gained national attention for her pointed questions and fearless reporting style. Her interactions with Trump were often marked by tension, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when she challenged the president’s assertions regarding state governors’ needs for medical supplies.

In her announcement, Alcindor stated,

“I’m heading back to the White House beat for @NBCNews to cover the second Trump administration. It’s a true honor to be a journalist, and I welcome all news tips and story ideas.”

Notable interactions with Trump

During her time at PBS NewsHour, Alcindor was known for her tough questioning style, which often put her at odds with Trump. One notable exchange occurred when she pressed him on the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. As states struggled to secure essential medical supplies, Alcindor questioned Trump’s claims that governors were requesting equipment they did not need.

In response, Trump dismissed her inquiries, suggesting that she should adopt a more positive tone. He famously remarked,

“Why don’t you act a little more positive? And you know what? That’s why nobody trusts the media anymore.”

This exchange highlighted the ongoing friction between the Trump administration and the press, particularly with journalists who challenged the narrative being presented by the White House.

Support from PBS News

The tension between Alcindor and Trump did not go unnoticed. Following their exchanges, PBS News publicly supported Alcindor, emphasizing the importance of journalistic integrity. They stated,

“It’s never been the job of journalists in the White House press corps to preface questions with nice praise for dear leaders. Thankfully, reporters have traditionally held little fear of presidents.”

Looking ahead

As Alcindor prepares to cover the second Trump administration, her return to the White House is highly anticipated. Her commitment to journalistic excellence and her willingness to confront power dynamics make her a vital voice in the ongoing discourse surrounding the administration’s policies and actions.

Alcindor’s role at NBC News will not only allow her to continue her important work but also provide a platform for her to engage with a diverse audience. She has expressed her eagerness to hear from the public, inviting news tips and story ideas, which underscores her dedication to inclusive journalism.