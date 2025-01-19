Ryan Ellis sings Better Days and talks new album Real Love

Ryan Ellis‘ new album, Real Love, just released this past Friday, and it’s one of the most uplifting albums you will hear. The gospel artist mixes elements of hip-hop and R&B into his music and it’s actually quite refreshing. He’s always loved hip-hop and had a passion for it too as he used to be a member of the Jabbawockeez before joining the Navy. While in the Navy, he found God and started making music. His first single was a hit and it peaked at No. 2 on the gospel charts, which Ryan Ellis claimed gave him something to work towards. Not too long after another one of his songs, “I Thank God,” reached No. 1 and stayed there for 10 consecutive weeks. Ellis dropped by Rolling Out to sing along to “Better Days” and talk his new album.

What were you going through that inspired you to write “Better Days?”

I mean, I don’t want to get too down on here. We lost a son in 2019. He was born with a genetic disorder. Unforeseeable. And my wife’s a gangster. You know, all natural births, just Gatorade and bam, there’s the baby, you know, So I caught him, and I could tell something was a little off, you know, and the doctor said they don’t know if he had a week, if he was gonna live even through the night. But he gave us a year and a half, you know. So after he passed away, it’s just been off and on, struggling with joy, struggling with looking towards the future. Just trying to keep my hopes up, you know? But writing songs like this gives me an outlet to be vulnerable also. Just really connect with God and feel that hope and joy.

How did you come up with “Better Days?”

I woke up one morning and I was brushing my teeth, and I wasn’t in the best of moods. Kinda just like woke up on the wrong side of the bed kind of thing. And I can get so negative sometimes, but if I go down that route, the day is ruined. And so I remember as I was brushing my teeth, I could feel it was like a battle going on inside of me. Whether I want to be good this day or just stay in the hole. And I remember the verse coming out right away. And instead of me speaking out curses or negativity, I was brushing my teeth and I just kind of said, God, thank you for my family and for all my blessings. I don’t deserve them. But you keep on pouring out from heaven, kind of just like this self-talk. And then I went into the studio, and I said, I think I got this idea. And then the homies started playing, and it just all kind of came together.

What do you hope people take away from your new album?

I want people to be vibing. I want them to enjoy listening. I want them to feel like they could listen to these songs in whatever season they’re in. So from top to bottom, it’s just kind of like an evolution of emotions where “Better Days” is the first track and it’s that wrestle, you know what I’m saying? And then you got “Turn It All Over To Jesus,” You got “Real Love,” which is vulnerable too, you know, it’s because for me, you have to be real with God. He knows, but he wants you to be real. He wants you to say it. “You can’t just say “I’m good God,” he knows already. So, these are songs that give you that dialogue.