Karen Smith launches metal arts program in Berkeley

A groundbreaking metal arts program in Berkeley is redefining career possibilities and creative expression through an innovative training initiative. Karen Smith, a skilled metalsmith who transformed her own career path after training in Senegal, is launching We Wield The Hammer, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching metalworking skills.

From corporate desk to artistic vision

After years in corporate America, Smith recognized the need for transformation. Her journey from Bay Area professional to accomplished metalsmith began with an apprenticeship in Senegal, where she mastered the intricate art of metalworking. This bold career pivot led to the creation of We Wield The Hammer in 2019, initially operating from an industrial arts school in West Oakland.

Building a creative legacy

The program’s expansion to Berkeley marks a significant milestone in Smith’s mission to create opportunities in the metal arts. The new location, despite renovation challenges, will serve as a hub for artistic development and skill-building. The facility represents more than just a training center; it’s a space where creative aspirations can flourish without financial barriers.

We Wield The Hammer’s comprehensive eight-week program offers intensive training and hands-on practice sessions. Participants receive six hours of weekly instruction, combining technical fundamentals with artistic exploration. The program — funded entirely through donations — eliminates financial obstacles that often prevent access to specialized training.

The initiative welcomes twelve students per cohort, with four cohorts planned annually. While the program accepts participants aged 14 to 24, it specifically creates pathways for those seeking career transitions or exploring new creative pursuits. This inclusive approach acknowledges that career changes and artistic discovery can happen at any stage of life.

Spring session applications open in February, with training beginning in March. The program’s structure emphasizes both technical proficiency and creative expression, providing participants with marketable skills and artistic foundations.

We Wield The Hammer stands as a testament to the power of reinvention and community investment. By providing access to specialized training in metal arts, the program opens doors to creative and professional opportunities while building a supportive network of artisans.

For application information and program details, interested participants can prepare for the February enrollment period. Through this initiative, Smith’s vision of expanding representation in metal arts continues to evolve, creating lasting impact in the creative community.