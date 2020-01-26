50 Cent goes off on Taraji P. Henson about Jussie Smollett’s sitaution

King troller 50 Cent is pestering Taraji P. Henson about the spectacular rise and fall of the hit show “Empire.” But this time Fifty went even lower when he said her former co-star Jussie Smollett is the reason for the program’s implosion.

Curtis Jackson posted a message about Smollett and “Empire” following Henson’s interview on T.I.’s “ExpediTIously” podcast last week.

Henson and Fifty have gone back and forth before regarding Fifty’s penchant for comparing “Power” with “Empire” that rankled Henson’s nerves.

Fifty posted the following message for his 26 million Instagram followers

“I have met with the top executives at Fox and sold them (The Notorious Cop) it’s the show that is replacing yours:worried: but I really want to work with you. I mean your awesome we would work well together, but if you don’t like the idea I understand if you don’t roll with me, your gonna get rolled the f— over.”

In another post, 50 Cent offering what can be considered fake apology and imploring her to work with him in the future.

The beef stems from Fifty’s resentment for the producers of “Empire” allegedly jacking the marketing strategy of “Power” for which he produces.

“‘Power’ season 2 is unbelievably good trust me. I have the best writers and showrunner. I like Terrence Howard and Taraji Henson. I don’t like that they would copy the marketing,” he said on IG.

The third post from Fifty even puts Henson’s head in the place of “Power’s” main character Ghost who was shot and killed toward the end of that show’s season.