‘Power’ star Michael Rainey responds to receiving 300 death threats

Has “Power” producer 50 Cent put the life of Michael Rainey Jr.’s in danger?

Rainey, who plays Tariq, the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick, on the blockbuster Starz series, says he has actually received over 300 death threats because they believe the son killed Ghost, who is played by Omari Hardwick.

Fifty has posted multiple possible endings to “Power,” which is close to concluding its sixth and final season. One of the possible scenarios has Rainey Jr.’s character gunning down Hardwick’s character, and some fans are really hot about it. So hot, in fact, that they actually told Rainey that they want to take him out, literally.

“Me going through my DMS tryna figure out why I have 326 death threat messages,” the actor posted on Instagram.

It’s likely that Rainey didn’t even know what was going on in terms of the different endings being posted, as 50 Cent often makes decisions without consulting others.

Rainey has played the hated Tariq so well that fans of the show hate Rainey in real life.

“Power” co-star LaLa Anthony expresses her disgusts with these emojis, 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️, while Naturi Naughton, who plays Ghost’s wife on the hit show, adds: 🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️

Meanwhile, most fans express disbelief and repulsion that some “Power” watchers are taking the show so literally as to want to cause harm to Rainey.

LMAO Tariq out there getting death threats and all he did was accept a role lmfaoo #PowerTV — Jack⁴ – wole soyinka (@everestnow_) January 24, 2020

They sending Tariq death threats 😂😂😂😂 if he know what’s good for him he better take them seriously cuz I know how I feel bout him…. show or not… who told him to act that good smfh — Mirror Monk (@mirror_monk) January 23, 2020

People really sending Tariq death threats??? Y’all weird weird — Florence THOTingale (@GhettoBasquiat) January 24, 2020

Ain’t nun funny about Tariq from power getting all them death threats cuz of his character from a show. Y’all mfs is crazy fr — The Koolaid Connoisseur (@iamwilliewill) January 23, 2020

Everyone power is a great show that’s all it is a SHOW no need to send these hard working actors death threats #PowerTV #WhoShotGhost #teamghost #PowerSeason6 — James St. Patrick👻 (@power_jamesStp) January 23, 2020