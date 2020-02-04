Brand strategist Nick Nelson uses his know-how to help clients soar

Nick Nelson is an award-winning brand strategist, creative executive, and CEO of BRANDPRENUER. Nelson is an innovative force in the brand marketing world. Throughout his nearly two-decade career, he has produced targeted marketing and communications strategies for leading consumer brands like Disney, General Mills, HBO, NBC and more.

BRANDPRENUER helps its clients soar online by developing brand strategies, creating assets to support that strategy, and teaching clients how to get noticed with custom content across social media platforms.

We spoke with Nelson about the innovative methods he uses in business.

What is your day-to-day routine like at work?

Every day is different because I work with people and companies that want to invest in their team to develop them into ambassadors. Each client has their own unique set of challenges and brings their individual personalities to the table. This is great for me because I Iove the fact that I am constantly being challenged and no day is the same.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

I am inspired to show up each day because for each of my clients, I have the opportunity to change their lives. What that means is that with my job I help my clients tap into themselves to discover things that they never knew were holding them back personally and professionally. I also help them to uncover their gifts and a push forward to achieving their professional goals.

Describe the skills that will be essential to future entrepreneurs, business leaders and innovators.

Adapting to technology and embracing it will be critical. Over the past decade, social media has redefined how we do business. In the next decade, voice and audio will become increasingly more important. Those individuals who stray away from technology or who have anxiety around it stand the risk of getting left behind.

