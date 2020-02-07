Cause of death revealed for Bobbi Kristina Brown’s boyfriend Nick Gordon

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex was found dead on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020 at the age of 30, and it has now been confirmed he died from a heroin overdose.

According to a toxicology report obtained by TMZ, Gordon had heroin in his system at the time of his passing, as well as Narcan, which is a drug administered to prevent the effects of a drug overdose.

Gordon was in the hospital for seven hours before he passed away, and his brother Jack Walker Jr., previously said Gordon was in a “normal state of mind” just hours before he died.

Walker told ET: “I spoke to him six hours before he passed. Nick was fine, he was cool, like anybody else would be on New Year’s, honestly. He called me on the phone and I was working. I was busy, so I told him I would call when I got off.

“It wasn’t really like he was messed up or anything like that. He was normal. That’s my older brother. When people see me, they see Nick. Everything that he’s taught me, I’m going to live through.

“I’m going to make sure I take it and I use it. And I’m going to make sure everything that he wanted me to do, I’m going to do it.”

Walker rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital, Florida, after hearing Nick had been taken there unconscious, and he desperately tried to wake his sibling up.

He added: “I tried my hardest to wake my brother up. Me, my father and [Nick‘s girlfriend] Laura [Leal] were there with him. We were trying as hard as we possibly could to wake Nick up but, you know, it’s just how it is. God’s plan. Nick wasn’t speaking at all. He wasn’t speaking, but he could hear me.”

Nick’s attorney Joe Habachy confirmed his client had passed away last month.

