Yvonne McNair explains the importance of cultural authenticity in branding

Captivate Marketing Group is led by Yvonne McNair, a highly creative, certified

entertainment marketing professional and Emmy nominated event producer. McNair

has a proven track record of conceptualizing and orchestrating small and large

production events, marketing campaigns and programs, to effectively create business

development opportunities, increase revenue and growth.

McNair is known as a powerhouse behind the scenes — closing deals and sculpting entertainment — one exquisite experience at a time. She has worked with some of the biggest names and brands in the entertainment industry, from grassroots organizations and Fortune 500 companies to A-List artists. We spoke Mcnair about that and more.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

I’m inspired to show up every day because I enjoy the process. I appreciate taking an idea from concept to execution. In my career, I have been able to create historic moments in the industry and I attribute it to my appreciation and passion for what I do.

How did you determine your career path?

It was clear from the beginning. I had dreams of doing something that would impact people’s lives while being creative. The hard part was deciding how I was going to turn my dreams into a reality. I knew it involved going out of my comfort zone. I knew that I would need to be persistent and never give up no matter what. I have stayed focused on what I do best and I keep dreaming bigger each year.

How do you use collaboration as a marketing strategy?

Collaboration can be a powerful tool for a small business. To scale and be successful in business it is required that I continue to maintain and build relationships. Collaboration allows me to constantly expand my network and allows me to continually build awareness for my brand and services.

