Photographer Robin Marshall finds her spot on Hollywood’s red carpet

Most photographers aim to shoot a particular style of photography. Photographer Robin Marshall has found her sweet-spot in the business — shooting on the red carpet. To further her aspirations, the Atlanta native found herself moving to Los Angeles with her family, priming her position for photographing Hollywood’s best and brightest talents.

Marshall continues to build her portfolio with assignments for countless publications including; Essence magazine, US Weekly, Today.com, Billboard magazine, BET and rolling out.

Social media handle: @ItsRobinLori

One thing cool about you: I have a twin sister.

Favorite restaurant: Benihana

Favorite guilty pleasure: All you can eat salad bars

Favorite artist on repeat: Kehlani

What inspired you to pursue photography?

I attended an Oprah convention that allowed attendees to bring cameras. I’m aggressive by nature and not afraid to go for what I want, so I placed myself with the media team. I became a part of the media and was even pulled in places behind the scenes. That experience sealed the deal for me and I knew anything was possible.

