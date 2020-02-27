3 Black men develop wellness app Elevate to help people tackle stress

When three young Black men — Aaron Warrick, Greg Wilson, and Dante’ Wade — recognized the rapid growth of depression and stress in our society, they teamed up to create a wellness app.

Elevate is a newly launched health and wellness application that serves as a personal guide to mental, physical and emotional success.

The app is helping people to face everyday challenges through inspirational content and self-care resources.

Rolling out spoke with Warrick, the CEO of ElevateApp LLC, at the launch party in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

What is the mission of your company?

The mission of ElevateApp LLC is to encourage wellness and inspire its users to live fully. Elevate is an inspirational living and self-care mobile application that serves as a personal guide to mental, physical and emotional success. Elevate is equipping people to overcome adversity and manifest their best selves with bite-sized pieces of wisdom, guidance and inspiration.

Please describe your role as CEO.

As CEO, I am tasked with creating, communicating, planning and implementing the direction and vision of Elevate. This includes finding new opportunities for expansion and leading Elevate into new markets. It is my responsibility to guide and create leaders that promote company growth and foster a healthy organizational culture. This allows Elevate to better serve our end users inspiring them to live their best life with Elevate.

Name some of the unique challenges for an app startup versus a brick-and-mortar startup?

Customer Experience

Customer experience is the cornerstone of a successful business. App startups struggle with providing efficient customer experience because they lack physical interaction and client-facing opportunities.

Oversaturation

The app industry is oversaturated with over 4 million apps on Google Play and [in the] App Store. It is difficult making your app stand out. Strongly standing apart requires an element that gives your company a competitive edge.

Can programmers and non-programmers partner as equals in a tech startup?

Absolutely. I personally encourage it. Technical and non-technical partners provide different perspectives and considerations to one another. Tech startups should have a well-rounded team.

