Millennial Ellyce Ferguson made a global impact: She built a school in Africa

Anyone can create global impact, just ask native Detroit millennial Ellyce Ferguson. She built a school in Kenya, Africa.

Ferguson’s desire to start a school in Africa arose from a travel abroad program at her HBCU’s alma mater, Howard University. The program was designed to take hundreds of students to the Motherland to help them get in touch with their roots and learn about the rich history of Africa and their ancestors. Prior to that, the idea had never crossed her mind to even travel to Africa.

“I grew up attending majority white schools, was heavily influenced by American pop culture, and didn’t have an appreciation or understanding of African history. All I ever learned in K-12 school regarding Africa was that African American history started with slavery. Period. Most majority white public schools will not go much further beyond that narrative, with the exception of February, where they’ll dabble into the life of Madame CJ Walker, Harriet Tubman, and Martin Luther King for the sake of Black History Month.”

Rolling out spoke more with the global-impact-maker to discuss her inspiration and how she fundraised her way into building a school in Africa.

What was your inspiration?

My inspiration started by attending Howard University and learning about the African Diaspora, and [also] learning of a service trip that would bring students to Ghana and South Africa. This [trip] was not just for cultural immersion, but it was also an opportunity to do community service and give back. Something on the inside of me got really fired up and excited about this! I needed to go. But then I found out I missed the deadline for the application that year.

I still wanted to somehow give back. So, after days of research I came across a Howard Alumna, Halleemah Nash, who built a school in Kenya. I felt like God was telling me that this was the way I could also make an impact.

Tell us more about the school.

The school is located in a community called Melelo, Kenya. It took a total of eight months to construct.

Approximately 35-50 students can attend. The schoolroom teaches children in grade 3, which ranges from children ages 8 to 11. The school officially started last year, so we don’t have any graduates just yet.

How long did it take you to raise the funds?

All together it took total of four years to raise the $10,000 through WE Charity, an organization that aims to empower communities so that they can be self-sustaining.

What’s next?

We’re building a second school and funding a ‘well’ to bring clean water to the community. It’s a continuation of the last fundraiser. The new goal is $20,000 to fully fund a second school.

I’m also working on planning the next trip to Kenya, while reaching out to companies for sponsorship. I want to spread the word as far as a I can about WE Charity and the ME-to-WE organization’s trips to Kenya. If anyone is interested, please contact me at ​[email protected]

View Ferguson’s heartfelt welcome below as she visited her school for the first time.