Stevie J slams ‘lacefront’ wigs on ‘LHHMIA’ and Trick Daddy threatens him

Rappers-turned-reality stars Stevie J. and Trick Daddy do not see eye-to-eye on the hairstyles adopted by many female cast members of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” and threats were issued.

Stevie J. created a firestorm in South Beach when he blasted the hairstyles and “lace front” wigs worn by many of the female cast members of LHHMIA. He said they look terrible.

Stevie, aka Steven Jordan, 45, is a star on the sister LHH franchise, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” This is what Stevie J had to say that had Trick Daddy so fired up:

Good morning! Ladies retire those lace fronts from love n hip hop Miami! Except PM. Fire hair & make up immediately, have our beautiful Sisters looking nuts out here! — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) March 3, 2020

It took less than 24 hours for Trick Daddy, best known for the blockbuster hit “I’m’ a Thug” and for introducing raptress Trina, to fire back at Stevie J from his Instagram account.

Trick Daddy, aka Maurice Samuel Young, 45, had this profane message for Stevie that he shared with his nearly 700K followers:

Part 2. Trick Daddy says “I’m slap the sh*t out you like you a b*tch!” amidst #StevieJ criticizing the lace fronts on Love & Hip Hop Miami. 👀 pic.twitter.com/72OktnJv2M — theJasmineBRAND.com (@thejasminebrand) March 3, 2020

While Stevie J had some who supported his stance, others fell into the Trick Daddy camp and wondered how he had the audacity to spew such criticisms at the women of LHHMIA:

Telling every bit of the truth!! Especially those new girls. They do them so wrong — Love Quinn ♐️♐️ (@TrueBliss86) March 3, 2020

Well why don’t you show us how to do it? Since you got your hair and makeup degree and you know everything 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IIdx3yHnvg — GemDroppa 💎 (@DroppaGem) March 3, 2020

Excellent admonishment! Lol…They need to undergo extensive rehab and modify their clown swag. Time to "level up", or move around. I appreciate you having the courage to speak out against this flagrant act of clownism!! — Joseph Reed (@ZtnphReveals) March 3, 2020

They Mad but it's true ! They wigs run from $25-$69 be looking a hot mess with them synthetic blends!😜🤮😂😂😂☠ — Natasha Nicole (@Natasha27610516) March 4, 2020