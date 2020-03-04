Stevie J slams ‘lacefront’ wigs on ‘LHHMIA’ and Trick Daddy threatens him

Stevie J – (Photo Credit Jonell Media PR via Steed Media)

Rappers-turned-reality stars Stevie J. and Trick Daddy do not see eye-to-eye on the hairstyles adopted by many female cast members of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” and threats were issued.

Stevie J. created a firestorm in South Beach when he blasted the hairstyles and “lace front” wigs worn by many of the female cast members of LHHMIA. He said they look terrible.

Stevie, aka Steven Jordan, 45, is a star on the sister LHH franchise, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” This is what Stevie J had to say that had Trick Daddy so fired up:

It took less than 24 hours for Trick Daddy, best known for the blockbuster hit “I’m’ a Thug” and for introducing raptress Trina, to fire back at Stevie J from his Instagram account.

Trick Daddy, aka Maurice Samuel Young, 45, had this profane message for Stevie that he shared with his nearly 700K followers:

While Stevie J had some who supported his stance, others fell into the Trick Daddy camp and wondered how he had the audacity to spew such criticisms at the women of LHHMIA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





