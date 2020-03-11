NBA player tests positive for COVID-19, rest of season suspended indefinitely

The National Basketball Association has just decided to suspend the rest of the season due to the coronavirus, ESPN reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

The NBA commissioner and the owners have decided to go on an indefinite hiatus after one of its star players tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert has contracted COVID-19, ESPN reports. But the sports news station stated that Gobert was not in the arena at the time he discovered that he has the virus.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

When the NBA learned of Gobert’s condition, the NBA leaders met up and decided to immediately halt the current Jazz game and then decided to quit playing.

The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets, however, are allowed to continue to play out their game in Texas as owner Mark Cuban and some in the arena have just come to grips with this shocking news.

Cuban relayed that he is in shock at how fast this pandemic is developing and the catastrophic economic and health ramifications that appear to be headed the country’s way. He also said many of the players know of what is happening as Cuban overheard players talking on the bench about Gobert and the NBA season suspension.