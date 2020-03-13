What Kerry Washington thinks people should focus on most during pandemic

Kerry Washington thinks a “level of self-care and calm is important” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 43-year-old actress is concerned about the global health crisis but also insists she is trying to remain as calm as possible under the circumstances.

“It’s a time where we all have to strike a tricky balance between making sure that we stay informed and are getting the facts — so that we can make decisions to help take care of ourselves and the people around us — and also try not to panic,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

“Especially at this time,” she added. “Elevated levels of stress impact our immune systems, so [a] level of self-care and calm is important.”

Fellow Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were recently diagnosed with coronavirus.

The award-winning actor and his wife — who are currently in Australia — were tested for the disease after coming down with “body aches, chills and slight fevers.”

Hanks, 63, announced the news on Instagram.