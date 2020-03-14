Coleen Otero creates the CEO Chick Network to empower female entrepreneurs

If you are a female entrepreneur who has a startup and needs guidance or a veteran who needs support, Coleen Otero and her CEO Chick Network could be the answer you’re looking for.

Otero is a celebrity beauty expert, brand strategist, motivational speaker, and life coach who decided to build the CEO Chick Network as an accessible, affordable, interactive community for entrepreneurs.

She has dedicated her life to coaching her clients on living their best life, both professionally and personally.

Rolling out spoke with Otero about how she is empowering female entrepreneurs.

What is the CEO Chick Network?

It is a collective of female entrepreneurs, predominantly minority, Black and Hispanics who come together to improve on their business skills. We do tons of education, not just empowerment, but true education, giving them insight into what it takes to run a profitable business.

We work with women from various backgrounds. Our mantra is to collaborate, create and dominate, and that’s what we aim to do at the network to bring people together to build relationships. Relationships are the number one currency. So we place a high value on how to network, how to build relationships, how to bring something of value to a table.

What was the inspiration for you behind creating this business?

Before it became popular, I was someone who naturally wanted to find out about how people were making it. Life is hard every day and it cannot be that everyone is just waking up and becoming an overnight success.

I’ve been an entrepreneur all of my life. I started doing hair at the age of 12. Right out of high school. … I went right into booth rent and being responsible for my own marketing. I struggled and I noticed that there was a lack of leadership and mentorship in that space. So that really sparked something in me to look for people that were on this entrepreneurial journey. Organically, it began to take shape to what we see today.

Click continue to read more.