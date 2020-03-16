Football wife Theresa Bowe gives single mothers cautionary tips on dating

On OWN’s newest relationship series, “Love Goals,” celebrity couples come together for boot camp style therapy sessions designed to help them achieve their ultimate relationship goals. Former football player Dwayne Bowe and his realtor wife Theresa Bowe joined the first season of the show that is committed to helping couples get back on track to experience a happy and healthy relationship.

While undergoing therapy on the show, it was revealed that Theresa Bowe had been molested as a child by someone in the household. Her irritation at her husband’s friends being around had less to do with his friends and more to do with her past. Rolling out had a chance to visit with the fun-loving couple as they made their rounds before the premiere of “Love Goals” on OWN.

For such a huge secret to be revealed during televised therapy had to be a huge surprise to both of you. Theresa, did you realize your past was affecting your current interaction with your husband?

Theresa Bowe: No, I didn’t realize it at all. I did know that we needed help and I was in the process of looking for a therapist when the opportunity came to us. Spirit was a blessing to us and I believe for the other couples on the show as well.

Dwayne, hearing such a painful secret from your wife for the first time, after you’ve been with her over 11 years, had to be shocking. How did you feel when the secret was revealed?

Dwayne Bowe: I immediately wanted to know who did it. I wanted to go see them. But when I realized that was what was making her uncomfortable with having my friends around I felt bad. If I knew it was something like that, everyone could go home. She doesn’t have to have anyone at the house if she doesn’t want to.

You have a nonprofit now and a book to help mothers and other victims deal with this. What advice would you give single mothers about dating and bringing people around their children?

TB: The first thing is just because you are dating someone doesn’t mean they need to be around your children. Date but keep that away from your children until you know that person is going to be a part of your life long term.

Don’t try to create this family picture by inserting a man you don’t know into the lives of your children. Many mothers do this because they want to create that family vibe but you need to observe how a person is around their own children or their own family before you bring them around your[s].

Most importantly, talk to your children. Have difficult conversations with your children so they feel safe talking to you about anything. They need to know that it’s not OK for anyone to touch them, period.

You can see more of Dwayne and Teresa Bowe on OWN’s “Love Goals” every Saturday at 9 p.m. EST.