Family of mother who died giving birth billed $2k by hospital

A 26-year-old Bronx woman who was experiencing symptoms consistent with a low platelet count has died while giving birth to her first child.

Amber Isaac was about a month away from delivering when she learned about the symptoms, which can cause several complications for women during pregnancy. She reportedly contacted her doctor and ultimately failed in her attempts to arrange an in-person visit due to the novel coronavirus.

A month later in April, Isaac was admitted to the hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, where doctors were forced to perform an emergency cesarean section that she would not survive.

Days before she was admitted to the hospital, Issac posted a chilling message to social media on April 17, alluding to the improper care she received at Montefiore Medical Center.

“All of this was 100 percent preventable. All of it,” her partner, Bruce McIntyre III recently told The Guardian. “I feel like she would have got more attentive care if she was a white mother, to be completely honest with you.”

After dealing with the death of his partner and negligence of the hospital, McIntyre has now received a bill.

“They have the nerve to send us a $2,000 bill after not saving her life,” McIntyre said. “As if we were at fault for this.

“Every morning, I wake up feeling like this is my fault, or I could have done better,” McIntyre stated at a news conference. “No, this is not my fault. I don’t want my son Elias growing up feeling like his mother isn’t here because of him.”

McIntyre’s son, Elias Isaac McIntyre, survived the devastating ordeal unscathed and is reportedly healthy.