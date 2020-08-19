Dayna Bolden shares empowering message about investing in yourself

Dayna Bolden is a lifestyle digital content creator, entrepreneur and all-around beauty boss. Bolden has consistently dominated the online arena, serving as the creative director of DaynaBolden.com and CEO of Bolden Creative Media. As a digital marketing maven, she’s successfully curated healthy and enduring marketing campaigns for esteemed brands such as Nike, VH1, Disney H&M, and more. Embracing the core values of authenticity, hard work, and passion,

Bolden has built a loyal community of engaged millennial women that look to her for lifestyle, beauty and business advice. She is dedicated to inspiring her audience on a daily basis with her creative, authentic and relatable content. Her mission is to inspire women to do all things with love, passion and style.

We spoke with her on “Mirror to Mirror” about her journey to success.

How are you juggling being a beauty boss, entrepreneur, influencer, wife and mother?

Some days I don’t know how I even do it. It’s really all about balance for me. I can’t do it all but I try to prioritize my time and I wake up early just to make sure I stick to my schedule. In order for me to stay organized. I create a plan to help keep me organized as much as possible and to maximize what I need to get done throughout the day. Prioritizing my life, time, and scheduling out my life to be the best mother, wife and entrepreneur that I can be.

What life lessons have helped you to succeed as a business owner?

Investing in myself, because once I invested in myself that meant I trusted in myself. Most people are scared to trust themselves by investing money into themselves with their branding, website, products, or business. If you’re feeling like you can’t trust yourself enough to invest in your business, how can you expect brands and customers to trust and invest in you? You have to be your first and biggest fan. Put in the effort to work so hard that the investment in yourself pays off. Investing in yourself is not always monetary. It can be your time that you take out to prepare and plan things out to get things done. I was willing to do whatever it took to help propel me to where I am now.

During this pandemic, how would you like to empower and inspire?

Build your legacy and what you want people to remember you for. Be an example and figure out how you want to inspire others. Be intentional and change the people you are around and think about how you want to be remembered.

Story by Tie Cooper