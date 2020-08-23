Vanessa Bryant pens tribute to Kobe on what would have been his 42nd birthday

Vanessa Bryant penned an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

“To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud a– deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way,” Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram.

She closed with: “Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes. In every lifetime I would choose YOU. Thank you for showing me what real love is. Thank YOU for everything. I know my Gigi is celebrating you like she always has on our special days. I miss my thoughtful princess so much! Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and I wish you a happy birthday my love. I love you for now, forever and for always.”

Nike’s Mamba Week starts today, Aug. 23 and will feature apparel and footwear that commemorates the NBA legend’s five championship titles. Nike has pledged to donate $1M to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.