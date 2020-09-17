Game over: When infidelity causes you to call it quits

From Ray J and Princess Love to Cardi B and Offset, celebrities are calling it quits. While Ray J chose to keep his reasons for divorce private, Cardi filed for divorce saying that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no prospects of reconciliation.

There’s no mystery that both of these marriages were flawed, with rumors of infidelities. When entertaining the idea of getting married, more planning is placed on walking down the aisle and jumping the broom. As Shug Avery in The Color Purple so eloquently announced, “I’s married now.”

Minimal details are presented about life after the nuptials. I understand being caught up in the moment and thinking that love prevails over all, but the realities of marriage and the statistics for divorce tell an entirely different story.

Immaturity, finances and infidelity are all factors that will sink your marriage. According to World Population Review, a data collection organization, couples married between the ages of 20 and 25 are 60 percent more likely to divorce. Your attempts to move past infidelity will be a giant pill to swallow. Once the covenant is broken, feelings of insecurity will be vast and patience will be nonexistent. Trust and love are damaged, and both people lose.

I’ve identified four factors that will sink your marriage.

