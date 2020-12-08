Top 5 Black Christmas movies to keep you in the holiday spirit

It’s time to make hot chocolate and sit by the fireside because Christmas time is here. But what is the holiday season without watching classic holiday movies? It’s an annual treat to see Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, and Harold Perrineau dance to New Edition’s “Can You Stand the Rain” in The Best Man Holiday and watch the This Christmas cast form the soul train line in the ending credits. So if you are lacking holiday spirit, here are five Black Christmas movies that could make your holiday a little merrier.

1. The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

If Whitney Houston hadn’t won your heart by 1996, she surely did in The Preacher’s Wife. The soundtrack of the film is one of the best Christmas soundtracks of our time. A family-themed romantic fantasy, Houston starred alongside Denzel Washington and Courtney B. Vance in this remake of the 1947 film The Bishop’s Wife.

2. Friday After Next (2002)

If you need comedic relief this holiday season, Friday After Next is the movie for you. The third film in the Friday franchise, Ice Cube and Mike Epps starred in the movie as two security guards at a local mall trying to make enough money to cover what the Santa Claus from the hood stole from them.

3. This Christmas (2007)

If you want to see a holiday movie centered around family, the Whitfield’s in This Christmas will not disappoint. It’s the family’s first full reunion in years and some unexpected surprises are revealed. To the dismay of some, surreptitious secrets come to light to create a Christmas to remember. Chris Brown, Lauren London, Sharon Leal, Columbus Short, Regina King, Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo, and Loretta Devine star in this feel-good family drama.

If you are in need of a taste of friendship and romance this Christmas, The Best Man Holiday will bring you joy! The sequel to the 1999 film The Best Man, the film is a romantic drama centered around the reunion of this college friend group. The cast includes Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Harold Perrineau, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, and Monica Calhoun.

5. Black Nativity (2013)

If you need a boost in faith in time for the holiday, Black Nativity must be on your watch list. When a single mother sends her teenage son to spend the holiday in New York City with his estranged grandparents, he discovers that the journey will be one to remember for a lifetime. Jacob Latimore, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Bilge, Tyrese Gibson, Forest Whitaker, and Angela Bassett star in this inspirational musical drama.