Dionne Warwick orders Wendy Williams to keep singer’s name out her mouth

R&B legend Dionne Warwick dug her well-manicured nails into the scalp of serial filth peddler Wendy Williams after the talk show maven spoke negatively of the “That’s What Friends are For” singer.

Warwick, 79, took to Twitter to forcefully, yet classically admonish Williams, 54, for not putting respect on her name during a segment of her daytime gabfest.

Williams broached Warwick’s past indiscretions, including marijuana usage. Warwick provided the following maternalistic lecture to Williams:

My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason. I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed. (2/2) — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 9, 2020

…There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it. 🤡🙂 — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 9, 2020

Another person on Instagram added: “Auntie (Dionne Warwick) It’s hard to stop saying the name of legends when you desire so much to be one. She has to use you to try to become who she wants to be. Let’s just hope she can call on the name of Jesus to assist her with the demons she deals with.”

