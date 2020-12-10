 Skip to content

Dionne Warwick orders Wendy Williams to keep singer’s name out her mouth

December 10, 2020

Wendy Williams (Photo credit: Bang media)

R&B legend Dionne Warwick dug her well-manicured nails into the scalp of serial filth peddler Wendy Williams after the talk show maven spoke negatively of the “That’s What Friends are For” singer.

Warwick, 79, took to Twitter to forcefully, yet classically admonish Williams, 54, for not putting respect on her name during a segment of her daytime gabfest.

Williams broached Warwick’s past indiscretions, including marijuana usage. Warwick provided the following maternalistic lecture to Williams:

Twitter users quickly swarmed on the posts to join the chorus of Williams bashing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Another person on Instagram added: “Auntie (Dionne Warwick) It’s hard to stop saying the name of legends when you desire so much to be one. She has to use you to try to become who she wants to be. Let’s just hope she can call on the name of Jesus to assist her with the demons she deals with.”

And someone even excavated this Williams old interview of the late icon Whitney Houston that was archived in annals of all-time clapbacks:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



