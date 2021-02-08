Westside Gunn opening art gallery, kid’s clothing store in Buffalo, New York

Griselda Records rapper Westside Gunn is opening a boutique art gallery in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, called Buffalo Kids. The gallery will open in March and will be located inside one of the city’s most popular shopping centers, Walden Galleria. The store will feature Buffalo Kids and Westside Gunn apparel, along with his wrestling company’s clothing line, Fourth Rope, and items from Griselda by Fashion Rebels.

The “Allah Sent Me” emcee discussed his newest venture in a statement: “This is one of the most exciting times of my life. Growing up in Buffalo, Walden Galleria has always been the premier shopping center. At age 14, I started designing clothing and I’ve always been taught the sky’s the limit. I wanted to bring a lifestyle brand for the people and give them the highest quality garments at a high fashion designer level. I breathe art and this will give the city something to be proud of. I will do my best to provide experiences the town has never seen before. Thank you for supporting Griselda and now, I present to you, Buffalo Kids.”

Buffalo Kids was founded by the rapper and his Griselda crew members Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher originally as an online store to sell the group’s merchandise and this will be the outlet’s first brick-and-mortar location.

