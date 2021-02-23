Louisiana parole board votes to free No Limit rapper Mac from prison

Former No Limit soldier Mac may soon be coming home. The rapper, born McKinley Phipps Jr., may soon be granted clemency following a Louisiana parole board’s unanimous vote that he be released.

The Louisiana rapper has been in prison for 21 years for a crime he’s proclaimed his innocence to. Back in 2001, Mac was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting of 19-year-old Barron “Bookie” Victor Jr. He’s already served over 60% of his 30-year sentence. Numerous investigations and documentaries have been released over the years focusing on the numerous flaws in the case and how the rapper was railroaded.

The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole recommended Monday, Feb. 22 that Phipps be made eligible immediately for parole. Mac’s fate now lays in the hands of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to sign off on the release. If approved, the New Orleans MC will have to appear before the parole board one more time before he’s released.

Mac’s wife, Angelique Phipps, told the HuffPost, “Today’s been a good day. It’s kind of the beginning of the road to freedom, but there’s still some more bases to go. It’s a start. One step closer.”

Mac released two critically acclaimed albums on No Limit, Shell Shocked and World War III, and was often referred to as a southern Nas. He was also part of Master P’s group The 504 Boyz alongside Silkk The Shocker, Mystikal, C-Murder, Krazy and Magic.

Mac and his fellow No Limit labelmate Corey “C-Murder” are both locked up in Louisiana State Penitentiary on charges related to murder. C-Murder has also proclaimed his innocence in a separate shooting that left 16-year-old Steve Thomas dead after a club shooting. Mac also spoke at the hearing as it ended, saying, “I thank you all for this opportunity.”

Mac’s parents Sheila and McKinley Phillips have stood by their son since his incarceration and were also present at the zoom hearing. Watch portions of the No Limit soldier receiving the good news from the parole on the following page.