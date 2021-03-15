Trey Songz spits in 2 women’s mouths, igniting COVID-19 fears (video)

Trey Songz has been giving off a whole vibe recently with his public behavior and, according to his current and former fans, the energy has not been positive.

Fans remember the singer, born Tremaine Aldon Neverson, 36, getting arrested for punching a police officer in the stands of a Kansas City Chiefs NFL game in January 2021. In February, a graphic sex tape was released showing a woman “servicing” a man who bore the same tattoos and body type as Songz. But instead of denying or confirming it was him, he slyly directed inquirers and fans to his OnlyFans account.

Now in March, a leaked video has gone viral showing the R&B crooner deliberately spitting in the mouths of two women, sparking concerns about the pandemic since he had already tested positive for COVID-19 once in 2020.

The video features two young women kneeling in front of a shirtless singer. Both women are facing each other with their tongues out and touching the other’s when Songz drops a ball of spit from his mouth and onto their tongues. The women appear to be willing participants in the degrading act.

#TreySongz said oh you said you want COVID? I can take you there…. yeahhhhhhhh pic.twitter.com/MHCU4ESI2t — Nya (@BabyBunnyLoco) March 14, 2021

Social media collectively recoiled in disgust and dismay at the singer’s video, with one person remarking on the peculiar “energy” Trey has been exuding of late.

Trey Songz has dark energy. Something ain’t right. — Koolaid Muncher (@atothelia) March 14, 2021

Another Twitter user asked rhetorically: “Y’all just NOW figuring out #TreySongz is a sadistic sexual deviant?”

Somebody said “Trey songz just don’t trigga me no mo” LMAOOOO it’s too early — captain save a hoe (@DomGalore) March 14, 2021

Not everyone found the video repulsive, to be clear.

When you low key found the #TreySongz video sexy but everyone else find it nasty pic.twitter.com/M7gFFfgQDF — snatcher💙 (@frontalsnatcher) March 14, 2021

Another person, who tweets under the name Niaa-Bayy, admitted Songz’s video turned her on. “Man . Ion give no f— . #TreySongz is my type of n—-,” she wrote, adding an emoji of devil’s horns.