Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball league links up with Triller for new deal

Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball league has signed a joint venture deal with social media company Triller who has now become the exclusive broadcast partner of the league and will host the Big3’s all-star game. Under the deal, Triller will join CBS Sports as the official media partners for BIG3’s fourth season.

Triller Live, Triller’s global direct-to-consumer streaming platform, will also air 30 hours of exclusive live games for free beginning with the June 14 BIG3 super draft that leads up to the fourth season tip-off on July 10 in Las Vegas. The upcoming all-star game will feature musical acts as well and will be held following the conclusion of the BIG3 season, which will be aired across Triller platforms.

“BIG3 is back and bigger than ever for its fourth season. The Triller platform has massive reach, especially with our younger audiences and BIG3 is the perfect combination of sports and entertainment for that demographic. It made perfect sense to bring Triller on as an exclusive partner for this year and we can’t wait to give fans something they’ve never seen before,” said BIG3 co-founders, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz in a statement to CNBC.

The Big3 is a traveling circuit league and features former NBA stars playing in a three-on-three style format. The Big3 is also launching FIREBALL3 this season into the league’s rules which takes this basketball competition to all-new levels. The FIREBALL3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast 3-on-3 basketball with innovative gameplay, including 4-point shots, Coach Challenges, and its iconic, “Bring the Fire” rule, which allows teams to challenge fouls, resulting in in-game one-on-one matches to determine possession.

The specific details of the agreement were not released, but Big3 and Triller will share advertising revenue earned from events. The companies will also share arena signage and will cross-promote their brands. More information on the summer league’s schedule can be found at www.big3.com and the league is currently hosting tryouts.