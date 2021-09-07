 Skip to content

Shonda Rhimes, Jurnee Smollett quit Times Up leadership amid scandal

September 7, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Shonda Rhimes (Image source: Instagram – @shondarhimes)

Major Hollywood stars such as TV mogul Shonda Rhimes and actresses Jurnee Smollett and Eva Longoria quit the Times Up movement after a sexual scandal rocked the multimillion-dollar organization.


Rhimes, 51, and Smollett, 34, the sister of Jussie Smollett, stepped down from their leadership posts from Times Up after the investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed that two of its leaders helped to draft a letter to discredit a sexual assault victim.

According to The Grio, Tina Tchen, former chief executive, and attorney Roberta Kaplan, who co-founded the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in 2018, were forced to resign their leadership positions. 


New York State attorney general Letitia James’ probe into the sexual assault accusations lodged against Cuomo revealed that Tchen and Kaplan helped Cuomo try to paint the sexual assault victim in a bad light.

Times Up was founded in the aftermath of the powerful and historic #MeToo movement. The latter was founded by a Black woman named Tarana Burke who formed #MeToo to seek support and redress for decades of rampant sexual harassment in the workplace.

Literally hundreds of predominantly powerful men were exposed in multiple genres by #MeToo for committing a various assortment of sexual improprieties against women.

Since its founding in 2018, the Times Up movement has reportedly raised in access of $24 million.

