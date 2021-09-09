 Skip to content

Prison officer suspected of leaking R. Kelly’s jail correspondence to blogger

September 9, 2021   |  

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

R. Kelly (Photo Credit: Splash News)

A federal investigation is currently underway probing whether a former corrections officer accessed and leaked correspondence from R. Kelly while he was in custody to a YouTube blogger.


According to The Chicago Tribune, a federal search warrant was recently unsealed in Chicago that notes agents seized a laptop from a U.S. Bureau of Prisons officer who illegally accessed Kelly’s recorded phone calls, emails, visitor logs and other restricted information when he was housed in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. The unidentified female officer was reportedly sharing information with popular YouTube blogger Tasha K, who was spilling the tea with her “exclusives” from her “inside scoop.”

Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, kept her audience abreast of what was going on between Kelly and his live-in girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary. In one 39-minute interview in 2019 where she dished on the “12 Play” singer’s business, she even allegedly teased the audience about her unidentified source.


“Yeah, there’s a phone tap somewhere, and I’m not gonna tell you where it’s at. I have the plug. I’m not gonna tell you where I got the information from, but just listen to the d— information, OK?” Tasha K told her viewers.

