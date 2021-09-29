YouTube is banning all anti-vaccine videos from its platform

As the debate surrounding the vaccine continues to rage in ever-increasing intensity nationwide, YouTube has announced that it will ban all videos that are against inoculations.

As Forbes magazine pointed out in the video below, there are a myriad of reasons why Americans are not getting vaccinated at nearly the rates that President Biden desires. And there are a plethora of conspiracy theories and anti-vaxxing stories being proliferated on social media, many of which are blatantly false.

Because of that YouTube has decided, according to Reuters, to banish the likes of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the late legendary Sen. Bobby Kennedy, as well as Joseph Mercola, the most prominent of the anti-vaxxing crusaders, the company stated in a press release.

This move is a notch above YouTube’s previous position to only remove false information about the vaccine to simply preventing the posting of all anti-vaxx information altogether. YouTube has joined other Silicon Valley tech titans like Facebook and Twitter who routinely purge false vaccine information from their platforms.

YouTube is also banning videos that infer the flu vaccine causes infertility and that the MMR shot can cause autism, for example. MMR reportedly protects citizens against measles, mumps and rubella.

Mercola is outraged at YouTube’s positioning but remains resolute on his anti-vaccination stance.

“We are united across the world, we will not live in fear, we will stand together and restore our freedoms.”

RFK Jr. has yet to make any public statements in response to YouTube’s move.

Check out the potpourri of reasons being given to avoid taking the vaccine.