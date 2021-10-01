Pastor John Hannah realizes his vision with the opening of New Temple Church

Pastor John Hannah, founder and lead pastor of New Life Covenant Church Southeast, celebrated the opening of his newest facility — The New Temple Church on the South-Side of Chicago — on Sept. 30, 2021. Special guest, Pastor TD Jakes, was on hand for the ribbon-cutting and offered a word of prayer and sermon at the celebrations.

The 100,000 square foot facility houses 4,000 seats and will also operate as a community performing arts center. The performing arts portion of this space will stand as a place of creativity and expression. The space will also be used to attract nationally known acts and productions.

“This is the launch of a movement. This is the birthing of a vision that affects the community,” said TD Jakes during his prayer at the ribbon-cutting.

New Life members, clergy and community from all over the city, were present during the spirit-filled celebration. Take a look at a few pictures in the gallery below.