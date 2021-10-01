 Skip to content

Pastor John Hannah realizes his vision with the opening of New Temple Church

Left to right: 8th Ward Alderman Michelle Harris, Pastor John Hannah, Pastor TD Jakes at the ribbon-cutting for New Temple Church on the South-Side of Chicago (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

Pastor John Hannah, founder and lead pastor of New Life Covenant Church Southeast, celebrated the opening of his newest facility — The New Temple Church on the South-Side of Chicago — on Sept. 30, 2021. Special guest, Pastor TD Jakes, was on hand for the ribbon-cutting and offered a word of prayer and sermon at the celebrations.


The 100,000 square foot facility houses 4,000 seats and will also operate as a community performing arts center. The performing arts portion of this space will stand as a place of creativity and expression. The space will also be used to attract nationally known acts and productions.

“This is the launch of a movement. This is the birthing of a vision that affects the community,” said TD Jakes during his prayer at the ribbon-cutting.


New Life members, clergy and community from all over the city, were present during the spirit-filled celebration. Take a look at a few pictures in the gallery below.

