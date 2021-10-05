Da Brat has a scholarship created in her name at her alma mater

Da Brat returned to her high-school alma mater on Oct. 1, 2021, to impart a few life lessons on the students. Academy of Scholastic Achievement (ASA) a campus of Youth Connection Charter School held a free block party for the community and they honored their alumna, Shawntae Harris, also known as Da Brat, by announcing that they will be providing a scholarship in her name to students who desire to pursue a career in the arts.

“Though she lives in Atlanta, Da Brat is a great supporter of ASA and the mission of the school. She takes the time to talk with students and encourage them to stay on track to graduation and beyond,” said Gladys Simpson, founder and executive director of ASA.

It was a day of celebration and Da Brat performed her platinum hit “Funkdafied” for the block party participants. Da Brat also judged a rap battle where Esha Blackman, also known as Lil Esh, was the winner

Take a look at a few pictures from the event below.