Boosie says R. Kelly got railroaded (video)

Rapper Boosie is causing more controversy with his hot takes on convicted rapist R. Kelly, saying the disgraced singer was railroaded in court.

During an interview with VLAD TV, the always outspoken emcee said that Kelly was not given a fair trial and was considered guilty long before he even stepped into the courtroom.

Moreover, Boosie said R. Kelly just likes women who are young.

“I just feel like R. Kelly like the young b—–s.”

Boosie added that he doesn’t believe that R. Kelly kidnapped anyone.

“If you leave a b—- at the house, and you go on tour for two weeks and she don’t go nowhere, that b—- ain’t been kidnapped. She waiting on daddy to come home.”

Kelly was convicted in federal court on a number of felonies related to sexual assault, pedophilia, racketeering, and the Mann Act.

Boosie, 39, “b—- ain’t been sexualized if she been in the bed with three, four women. You know, she hasn’t been [taken] advantage of, because … she is willing!”

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper said his big mistake was the “age part.”