LeBron James seemingly calls for announcer’s job

By Terry Shropshire | Jan 6, 2022

LeBron James (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Kathy Hutchins)

LeBron James and others are outraged that an announcer shouted, “pulled that trigger,” after a player hit an important shot — because the player’s father was convicted of shooting and killing a teen back in the day.


Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. hit a game-winning 3-pointer to beat the Wizards, 114-111 on Jan. 5, 2022, with announcer Glenn Consor saying, “Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.”

Porter’s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in 1993. He claimed it was an accident, but the father nevertheless was sentenced to four years in prison for the teen girl’s death. 


Even more tragic is the fact that Porter Jr.’s father also died from gunfire. After Porter Sr. was released from prison, he was shot multiple times and killed during a scuffle in a Seattle bar in 2004.

With this backdrop, many fans were incensed that the announcer used that precise language to describe Porter Jr.’s game heroics.

King James was beside himself and let loose on Consor for his verbiage to describe the game-ending shot by Porter Jr.

That last sentence by LBJ seems to suggest that Consor knew about Porter Jr.’s father and therefore was being purposefully slick or cute on the mic.

Consor, however, did apologize profusely for his language and hopes to speak with Porter Jr. soon.

Fans on Twitter debated the merits of James’ complaint and whether the announcer knew how his words would land — and even if Consor knew of Porter Sr.’s tragic history.

