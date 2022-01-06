LeBron James seemingly calls for announcer’s job

LeBron James and others are outraged that an announcer shouted, “pulled that trigger,” after a player hit an important shot — because the player’s father was convicted of shooting and killing a teen back in the day.

Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. hit a game-winning 3-pointer to beat the Wizards, 114-111 on Jan. 5, 2022, with announcer Glenn Consor saying, “Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.”

Porter’s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in 1993. He claimed it was an accident, but the father nevertheless was sentenced to four years in prison for the teen girl’s death.

Even more tragic is the fact that Porter Jr.’s father also died from gunfire. After Porter Sr. was released from prison, he was shot multiple times and killed during a scuffle in a Seattle bar in 2004.

With this backdrop, many fans were incensed that the announcer used that precise language to describe Porter Jr.’s game heroics.

“Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time” I can’t believe this was actually said on the Wizards broadcast.. Completely inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/bZcWEVqPOP — Braddeaux (@BraddeauxNBA) January 6, 2022

King James was beside himself and let loose on Consor for his verbiage to describe the game-ending shot by Porter Jr.

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022

That last sentence by LBJ seems to suggest that Consor knew about Porter Jr.’s father and therefore was being purposefully slick or cute on the mic.

Consor, however, did apologize profusely for his language and hopes to speak with Porter Jr. soon.

Fans on Twitter debated the merits of James’ complaint and whether the announcer knew how his words would land — and even if Consor knew of Porter Sr.’s tragic history.

AND?!?! How TF is that relevant when he’s playing in a game? How does that comment add to the commentary for a SPORTING EVENT?! He said that with the intention of being mean. There is no other reason to say that on national television — Ya Daddyz Best Fraannn (@DaddyzYa) January 6, 2022

Seems it was a case of mistaken identity. You jumping on it to be mad about something. Is there anything you don't speak out against except China? What happened to I need more information before speaking on a topic? — David (nobody/somebody) (@LaichItIs) January 6, 2022

Come on man…. Let the man explain first. He didn’t know ! He was talking about wrong father/dude. Y’all killing very honest hard working man right now ! #stopThisShit — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) January 6, 2022