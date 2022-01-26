Kelly Price warns mom of alleged R. Kelly victim about threatening her (video)

The raw Queens, New York, came out of singer Kelly Price as she issued a stern warning to the mother of R. Kelly’s alleged victim Jocelyn Savage about threatening her.

Price, 48, breathed fire at Jonjelyn Savage, the mother of Jocelyn Savage, for ordering Price to “tread lightly” about speaking on mothers who took their daughters backstage to meet Kelly. Price insinuated that some parents were anxious to further their daughters’ careers.

When Jonjelyn Savage got wind of Price’s comments, the mother basically told Price to be careful.

Price was a frequent collaborator with Kelly, but says they had a brother-sister relationship and that Kelly never brought any underage girls around her. But Price added that she believed the young girls’ stories.

“I think where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Price told Vlad TV.

“In this business — and nobody really wants to talk about it — in this business, that’s not odd, that’s actually the culture,” The singer said. “It’s the culture. Now that I have seen. I’ve seen mothers bring their daughters backstage. And that’s the thing nobody wants to talk about.”

After Joycelyn Savage’s mother snapped at Price, the singer let her know on Instagram Live that she had the time today to respond to any threats against her.

“Be really careful about telling me that I need to tread lightly if you’re not prepared to back up what you said. I said, and I can stand behind everything that I said. I was raped as a kid. I was also molested. I would never stand behind someone who is doing the same thing,” Price roared.

“I said what I had to say about R. Kelly. He’s in jail right now. I also said that I believe that’s where he belongs.”