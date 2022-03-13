Tyrese slammed for showing R. Kelly’s condolences to his late mother

For some reason, singer Tyrese was criticized heavily by fans for allegedly showing R. Kelly’s letter of condolences to Tyrese whose mother passed away recently.

R. Kelly is the toppled titan of R&B who is now tantamount to nuclear waste in the eyes of most Americans, including many urbanites. But Tyrese has expressed his enduring brotherly love for the disgraced crooner who is serving decades in prison for a host of felonies related to sexual impropriety and rape.

Perhaps Tyrese was prescient about the gang of haters who would trample this post as he turned off the comments section of his Instagram post. However, The Shade Room, reposted Tyrese’s IG message from R. Kelly.

“From R. Kelly To Tyrese. Hey li’l bro, my condolences to you about mom … She is in a better place with my mom and they both smiling down on us,” R. Kelly’s message read, according to Tyrese.

“I pray for you and keep it going. One love,” R. Kelly continued. “I know it’s a lot having to deal with this in the limelight, but keep ya head up. – Rob.”

In the caption of the post, Tyrese penned, “Yup … just broke down in my trailer took me 45 mins to recover love you Kellz. Damn he is on the inside and still took time to get Condolences out to me and my family…” He added, “Love you Kellz……. No comments needed…”

“Selfishly I wish they could sneak a protools rig and a mic in your jail cell so that you can unload all of those ideas cause I know you don’t write all of your hits have been freestyled off the top,” the 43-year-old continued. “But that’s just me…. R&B King!”

Tyrese’s mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, passed in February away from a fatal combination of COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Ironically, R. Kelly has contracted the novel coronavirus while serving his time inside the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in New York for his sordid crimes.

Some fans, however, were not appreciative of Tyrese showing the R. Kelly message and aired their feelings in the comments section of The Shade Room’s Instagram post.

“Some things are meant to be kept private,” one user surmised, while another simply penned, “Weird flex.” A third fumed, “We excuse pedophiles because they send condolences? Gtfoh.”

And the shade kept coming for Tyrese.

“Sometimes I still can’t believe this is the same Tyrese that gave us sweet lady.”

“R. Kelly def ain’t write that out tho lmao.”

“He’s such a fan girl.”

“Tyrese is about to get canceled and cry about it 🥴😂😬.”

Does Tyrese deserve such treatment while still mourning his mother? Sound off in the comments section.