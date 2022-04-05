Search
What happened when Tory Lanez walked into court

By Malik Brown | Apr 5, 2022

Tory Lanez (Photo credit: Bang Media)

On April 5, Tory Lanez was handcuffed in court and had his bail increased after violating a pre-trial protective order in the case involving Megan Thee Stallion.


This case stems from charges against Lanez that he allegedly fired a gun in Megan’s direction causing her bodily harm.

During a hearing in Los Angeles, Lanez was remanded into custody, and the judge set his bail at $350K.


According to TMZ, the judge said Lanez’s tweet from Feb. 23, 2022, addressing Megan as “U” was a violation of the protective order, as he was not supposed to contact or mention her at all.

The tweet says “Good D— had me f—— 2 best friends …. and I got caught … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho …”

There was also concern about a tweet that DJ Akademiks posted in February 2022 that said Tory Lanez’s DNA was not found on the weapon used in the alleged shooting. The prosecution believes that the information was given to Akademiks from Lanez’s team.

His lawyer argued that Lanez did not provide Akademiks with any discovery in the case before he tweeted the statement and that his tweet was also incorrect.

 

 

 

