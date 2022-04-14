Family member accused of killing ‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole

A devasting update has been made in the death of “We Ready” rapper Archie Eversole.

WSB reported Eversole was shot on March 25 on Golf Vista Circle and died on April 3, 2022, in a local hospital from his injuries. DeKalb County investigators say Alexander Kraus, his brother, shot him.

Kraus was charged with aggravated assault, but his charges were upgraded to murder after Eversole died.

“We Ready” is a classic Southern hype anthem the Atlanta Hawks played on April 13 at the beginning and end of a play-in matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. The song caught on heavily with the Atlanta United MLS club, so much so, to the point that Eversole created the team’s official theme song.