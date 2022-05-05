8-month old dies after left in car for hours, find out where the father was

Police said that an eight-month-old died on May 3 when she was left in a car for several hours after the father was arrested for violating probation.

Police charged 20-year-old Davied Japex McCorry Whatley with second-degree murder, as eight-month-old Nova Grace Whatley-Trejo died from heat exposure in a car.

Whatley entered the lobby of the Snellville Police Department on May 3 to pick up a gun that police had in their possession. While there, Whatley had a warrant out for his arrest for violating probation. He was then arrested and taken to Gwinnett County Jail.

This is where things get crazy.

Later that night, police say that a woman brought her eight-month-old granddaughter to the Piedmont Eastside Emergency Room. The baby was identified as Whatley’s daughter, and she was pronounced dead at the emergency room.

The grandmother told the hospital that the girl had been left in Whatley’s car after a traffic stop. Investigators say that Whitley was recorded from the time he walked into the police department to the time he was booked in jail, and at no point did he mention he had his daughter in the car.

Whatley was released on bond for his probation violation but was taken into custody on May 4 on murder charges.