Young Thug denied bond; considered a ‘dangerous man’

On June 2, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was denied bond over RICO charges, and after concerns of threats that he is alleged to have made in 2015.

The threat introduced to the court attributed to Williams is from a 2015 text message that says, “Anybody goes into a courtroom and tells the god honest truth, they’ll be f—ing killed.”

The judge said the threat would need to be proved in court, but it shows that Williams could pose a danger to the community.

It was also stated in court that some of the gang members of Young Slime Life have stated that Williams is dangerous and they are afraid of him, and if they cross him, he’ll kill them and their family.

Attorney Brian Steel alleged that Williams is living in total isolation as if he is a “forgotten person alone in the world.”

He’s noted that Williams has been placed in solitary confinement, has no access to any type of media, and has no opportunity to exercise, shower, or have human contact.

Prosecutors have alleged that Williams is the leader of YSL, and is responsible for much of Atlanta’s violence in recent years.

“The leader, the top dog, the most dangerous man here is Jeffery Williams,” prosecutor Don Geary said. “Because he doesn’t have to get his hands dirty. He has others to [do] his business.”

If convicted of a RICO charge, Williams could face up to 20 years in prison.