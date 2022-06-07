Search
Derek Fisher reportedly fired as LA Sparks coach

By Rashad Milligan | Jun 7, 2022
Derek Fisher coached the Los Angeles Sparks from 2019-22. (Video screenshot via rolling out)

Derek Fisher has been fired by the Los Angeles Sparks, according to media reports.

The former NBA veteran point guard-turned coach was with the city’s WNBA team since 2019, but has been relieved of his duties after a 5-7 start this season. Fisher was also the team’s general manager, a role he was promoted to in December 2021. In his first off-season at the helm in the front office, Fisher built a strong roster, bringing in Liz Cambage, Chennedy Carter, Lexie Brown and Jordin Canada, among other players.


His most controversial move was cutting rotational players Te’a Cooper and Arella Guirantes before the 2022 season began, a move he explained was to give the spots to guards who could shoot better, specifically, Brown and Katie Lou Samuelson.

On the court, Fisher made questionable decisions like benching star Candace Parker in the playoffs and going for two points when the team was down by three with a few seconds remaining.


Before coming to the Sparks, Fisher coached the New York Knicks from 2014-16, immediately after his playing career ended in 2014. Fred Williams, who coached the Dallas Wings from 2014-18, has been named the interim coach.

