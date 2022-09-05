Trumpeter The Human DJ spells out what it takes to be a hot artist

Bonfire ATL is the place to be on Sunday nights in Atlanta. In partnership with rolling out and Making Smoke Co., Bonfire ATL hosts new artists weekly. In sponsorship with Backwoods, this event spotlights new artists who are hot and “making smoke.”

On Sunday, Sept. 4, one of the featured artists was The Human DJ. Rolling out chatted with the trumpeter to find out who he thinks is making the most smoke in music right now.

Who would you say is making the most smoke right now?

I would say Beyoncé is undefeated.

What is your favorite Beyoncé song?

“Break My Soul” is currently on repeat.

What does “making smoke” mean to you?

I’m a musician, so I value intense craft. I love when the tracks are tight and mix well, the bass sounds awesome, nothing feels awkward, and I enjoy hearing the passion like a message behind the words. I like when I’m listening to a song and it’s just so good that I have to keep listening to it over and over again.

Who inspired you?

Growing up, it was Miles Davis and Freddie Hubbard. Then as time passed and my tastes matured, I would say Stevie Wonder. I’ve listened to tons of Luther Vandross and jazz.

What is next for you?

I’m looking to really change because I’m mainly a street performer at this point in time. So, we’re kind of taking that energy that would normally go to random street corners and different parties, and putting it all into my Spotify and Instagram platforms. If you’re a fan of what I do, or if you’re just interested in hearing what I do, you’ll be able to play the songs in your car or wherever they’re playing on streaming.