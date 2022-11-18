Georgia man receives triple life sentence for 2019 fatal robbery

On Nov. 15, 2022, a man convicted of a 2019 robbery and shoot-out that killed three people in DeKalb County, Georgia, received three life sentences.

Angelo Lenon was found guilty of fatally shooting 23-year-old Daishone Flagg and 26-year-old Jeremie Tyson. A co-conspirator, Andrew Barkley, was also killed in the shoot-out.

Prosecutors say that Lenon and Barkely had conspired to rob the victims after a picture of drugs was posted on social media. That’s when the two went to the Vineyard Walk Apartments where the victims had been staying.

They shot Flagg in the forehead as he was sleeping on the couch and shot Tyson in the back. Tyson had a gun as well, and was able to fire back, striking Barkley as he and Lenon ran out the door. Tyson and Barkley were found unresponsive outside the home, and all three victims later died at the hospital.

On Oct. 28, Lenon was convicted of two counts of malice murder, three counts of felony muder, conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The judge sentenced Lenon to two consecutive terms of life in prison without parole, plus five years on a related firearms charge. A third life sentence was also given and set to run concurrently to the other sentences.