Season 2 screening of ‘BMF’ held in Detroit ahead of January 6 premiere date

STARZ hosted a screening for season two of BMF on Tuesday, December 13th at 7:00 pm at the Emagine, Royal Oak, MI.

Black Mafia Family founder Terry Flenory attended the standing-room only event with the rest of his Detroit family and friends, including his nephew and star of the series, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. He greeted the crowd ahead of the screening to a hearty round of applause as he thanked his family, friends and fans for showing up. Also in attendance were series writer Kirkland Morris and executive producer Heather Zuhlke who both participated in a talkback session along with Lil Meech immediately following the screening.

Lucile Flenory accompanied her son and grandson to the event and was all smiles after the screening. Lil Meech also seemed excited to be in the building with both his immediate family and his STARZ BMF family. When asked the question about acting and portraying his real-life father on the big screen, he confidently replied, “I had to work for it. But once I got to set, I had to show everyone, 50 Cent and STARZ that they didn’t make a mistake. I had to put in the work around real actors, real people who have been doing this their entire life, and show them that I could do it too. And that’s what I did. I put blood, sweat and tears into this. Season two is all about elevation. In season one, I showed everyone I could act, but in season two, I showed everyone this wasn’t luck, and this is what I was meant to do.”

Also during the talkback, Zuhlke was asked a question about casting to which she responded that there are “a lot of bad-ass women who are making moves this season.” Among those women are newcomers Kelly Hu, La La Anthony, Mo’Nique, and Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee.

Press play below to take a look at Zuhlke’s full response below. Be sure to tune in on Jan. 6, 2023 to catch the season two premiere on STARZ, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Anne Clements, Heather Zuhlke and Anthony, with the series writer and show runner being Detroit native Randy Huggins.

(L-R) Moderator; series writer Kirkland Morris, executive producer Heather Zuhlke and series star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (Photo courtesy Porsha Monique for Rolling Out)

Season 2 Synopsis

BMF returns for a second hit season and dramatizes the inspiring true story of two brothers Demetrius “BigMeech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 80’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country, BlackMafiaFamily. As the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers risk losing everything. Determined to beat the odds and achieve their American Dream, the brothers strategically execute a new vision. Yet little do they know that their new beginnings will also be plagued with new obstacles.