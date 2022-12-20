Singer Kehlani expresses trauma from a fan allegedly sexually assaulting her

Singer Kehlani shared with her fanbase how she encountered a vile sexual assault incident at one of her shows. “I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at the clubs or me, that does not give you any the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt and pulling my underwear to touch my genitals as I am being escorted through the crowd after performing.” Kehlani shared on Instagram.

The R&B singer posted a text story on Instagram instead of a video response to avoid showing her fans how impacted she was. “I made video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angered, triggered, crying, upset as I am everywhere.”

Emotional triggers for Kehlani stem from a previous incident where she was the victim of sexual assault by her ex-boyfriend Kaalan Walker. Walker is currently serving 50 years in prison for five counts of forcible rape — one related to a different minor — two counts of rape by an intoxicating substance, two counts of statutory rape, one count of sexual penetration by force, and one count of assault.

Kehlani received support from millions of social media users after sharing the recent incident on her platform. Kehlani added that they did not share exactly what happened because they didn’t want unnecessary attention from the press but did so to set a proper boundary with her fanbase.