Black dance professionals like Donnetta Jackson continue to impact the industry

As an extraordinary dancer and actress, Donnetta Jackson is recognized for her versatility and success in the dance industry. Jackson dedicated her life to the performing arts at 7 years old in Chicago. At only 11 years old, her undeniable talent landed her a monumental position in the M.A.D.D Rhythms Tap Company, Creation Global, and the Chicago Footwork Crew.

Inspired by these moments, Jackson persevered as a choreographer and dancer in the entertainment industry. She choreographed and performed with Grammy-award-winning artist Chance the Rapper alongside Missy Elliot at the VMA’s. Her work expands beyond the United States, with international positions at corporations like Nike and Jordan.

Black women have laid the foundation for dancers to express themselves culturally and globally. Debbie Allen, Misty Copeland, Lula Washington, and many more pioneers contribute to opening the door for the next generation to dance, make social change, and raise awareness to a more receptive audience.

What thoughtful or encouraging advice would you give your younger self?

A piece of advice I’d give my younger self is don’t give up. There will be distractions and no’s, but stay encouraged and remember your reason why. But keep going!

What is your most outstanding or proudest achievement as a successful woman in business?

My proudest achievement is that I just created, directed, choreographed, and produced my very first show called “A Madd Mixtape,” It was so successful I was in tears.

What do you consider your superpower(s) to be as a Black woman?

My superpowers are faith, dedication, fearlessness, vision, and prioritizing Black in the anti-black world.