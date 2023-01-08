Judge reads lyrics to Young Thug's 'Slime S---' in court (video)

The presiding judge in Young Thug’s RICO trial read off a part of his song that allegedly contains anti-police lyrics.

Thugger is being tried for allegedly co-founding a street gang that engaged in multiple acts of criminality, including murder, and then using his songs to either brag about it or promote them.

Judge Ural Glanville recited a couple of verses of the single “Slime S—” during the first part of the jury selection process this past week.

Glanville read the lyrics, “Hey, this that slime sh*t, hey/ Y L sh*t, hey/ Killin’ 12 sh*t, hey/ F*ck a jail sh*t, hey/ … Cookin’ white brick, hey, hey/ […] I’m not new to this, hey, I’m so true to this, hey I done put a whole slime on a hunnid licks.”

The judge also read the lyrics from the verses of other members of the YSL, including Yak Gotti. In Gotti’s verse, the judge reads off: “Slime or get slimed / In the VIP and I got that pistol on my hip/ You prayin’ that you live / I’m prayin’ that I hit / Hey, this that slime shit…F*ck, f*ck the police / in a high speed.”

Thugger, Gunna and 26 other members of the YSL are being tried on eight counts of violating the RICO Act. The co-founder of YSL, Walter Murphy, along with rapper Gunna and seven others have negotiated plea deals in order to avoid stiffer sentences and to be freed from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

Young Thug and the remainder of YSL have been remanded to jail and are going to be tried during the trial this week which begins on Jan. 9.