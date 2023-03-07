Nick Cannon hints at baby No. 13

Is Nick Cannon trying to start his own subcategory of human beings?

Prolific babymaker Cannon deliberately teased his fans on Monday, March 6, 2023, with a cryptic tweet that supposedly involves a baby.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer, actor and TV show host posted a tweet that simply notifies his vast fanbase that he is anticipating some sort of momentous revelation on Tuesday.

What made fans believe that Cannon may be a new father — yet again — is the fact that he put the emojis with large eyes and a baby’s bottle at the end of his statement.

EXPECT some big news tomorrow…👀 🍼 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 6, 2023

After divorcing his legendary singer-wife Mariah Carey, with whom he had the set of twins Monroe and Morocco, “The Masked Singer” host put his libido into overdrive, siring 10 children.



In 2022 alone, Cannon fathered four newborns with four different women:

daughter Beautiful Zeppelina with model Abby De La Rosa; son Rise Messiah with model Brittany Bell; son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with model LaNisha Cole.

Cannon’s mushrooming brood also includes son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with Bell; twins Zillion and Zion with De La Rosa; and a late son with Alyssa Scott named Zen who died at 5 months old from rare form of brain cancer.

From his fans’ perspective, the Drumline star remains maddingly defiant and obstinate when it comes to populating the earth with his DNA.

“God decides when we’re done,” he said, according to People magazine. “I’ve got my hands full and I’m so focused and I’m locked in…You know what, when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

Some fans believe Cannon is engaging in a “misdirection play,” borrowing sports parlance, and that he will not reveal that another woman is pregnant with his child. Other fans collectively rolled their eyes in exasperation while another segment of Twitter opined on the outlandish possibility that Cannon is having yet another baby.

aint you tired ms hilly? pic.twitter.com/UxP9z6cvo2 — Dartunorro D. Clark (@dartunorro) March 6, 2023