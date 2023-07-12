Fans claim Keke Palmer is dragging the Usher situation; the new mom responds

The multi-hyphenate remains ambiguous regarding her boyfriend’s public statement
Keke Palmer | Photo credit: Bang Media

Since the viral video of Usher serenading Keke Palmer at one of his concerts has caused so much buzz, the new mother has not let up with the social media content.

Some fans believe that she is openly shading her boyfriend and others believe they are no longer together.


Social media users are finding some of her content to be comical and empowering, but conversely others find her latest videos to be corny.

Yet, the multi-hyphenate recently reminded fans to laugh more.


Comments poured in shortly after she posted a video of her singing Usher’s hit song, “Let It Burn.” Fans reacted by saying she had gone too far, which may have caused her to delete the post.

After being called out for dragging the situation, she is now focusing on posting more positive content including her new collaboration with Zenni Optical, her latest album Big Boss, and her network KeyTV.

Despite the backlash, the actress and artist continues to post what makes her happy, but some believe they shouldn’t let this moment break up their home.

Palmer has yet to give an update on her current relationship status with her boyfriend, but that is not stopping the internet users from speculating about a number of possible scenarios.

Regardless, Palmer continues to put forward a positive image in the entertainment industry and isn’t afraid to stand her ground for what she believes in.

