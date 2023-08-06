Beyoncé staff member ripped apart for appearing to touch her butt

Some fans believe the crew member went too far while others stated he was simply protecting her from a possible fall
Beyoncé staff member ripped apart for appearing to touch her butt
Beyoncé (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Some Beyoncé fans are cooking the crew member who appears to have placed his hand squarely on her backside — and kept it there — as he helped her down from a stage prop.

The 41-year-old global superstar is seen in a TikTok video during one of her latest stops on the Eastern Seaboard having trouble getting down from the vehicle she was performing on.


When Queen Bey handed the microphone to one of the stage hands, three men surround her to help her down as the Renaissance songstress turns around to climb down the ladder.

The man in question, wearing a gray “CREW” jacket, was one of the three men who put one of their hands out to brace Beyoncé and prevent her from spilling onto the stage floor. But only the man in the crew jacket had his hand in proximity to her derriere.


To some fans, he seemed to make contact with her posterior and kept it there as she descended the ladder. Others pointed out that he also seemed to have repositioned his hand while remaining on her butt.

One person can be heard shouting in the background. “Someone’s getting fired! Someone is getting fired in Boston.”

Some believe that the crew member groped Beyoncé, while others think that fans are reaching too far.

Beyoncé staff member ripped apart for appearing to touch her butt

Beyoncé staff member ripped apart for appearing to touch her butt

Beyoncé staff member ripped apart for appearing to touch her butt

Beyoncé staff member ripped apart for appearing to touch her butt

Others in the comment section dismissed the accusations of impropriety.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles